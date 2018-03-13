The Phoenix Lights: UFO or military training op? Questions remain 21 years later

This Sunday, March 18, Scottsdale Harkins Shea Cinema is set to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the historic -- and still unexplained -- Phoenix Lights.

The Phoenix Lights occurred on March 13, 1997, and was an event that caused some to think that the Valley was visited by a string of UFOs that evening.

The U.S. military maintains those lights were part of a training session involving flares dropped over the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, AZ

This weekend's anniversary event begins at 1 p.m. with the screening of "The Phoenix Lights" documentary. After the film, there will be a question-and-answer session hosted by filmmaker, Steve Lantz, as well as presentations by chief Phoenix Lights investigator Jim Dilettoso and exoconsciousness expert Dr. Rebecca Hardcastle Wright, among others. Exoconsiousness is "the study of the extraterrestrial origins, dimensions and abilities of human consciousness," according to her website.

Organizers say this year's event will feature an up-close-and-personal sighting witness, who is coming forward for the first time in 21 years.

The witness claims he viewed one of the mile-wide V-shaped UFOs right over his car for several minutes as he and his family were driving up Interstate10 from Tucson to Phoenix. He says he also received telepathic messages that he’s kept private until now.

Information about the event, as well as the trailer, can be found at ThePhoenixLights.net.

