3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured

The Maricopa County County Sheriff's Office confirmed that three people were killed and a fourth injured in Fountain Hills late Tuesday morning.

The group was standing on the sidewalk in the area of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards, right by Fountain Park, which is home to the town's iconic fountain.

A car driven by a man in his 20s jumped the curb and hit the people.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if the third victim died there or at the hospital.

The fourth person was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. His or her prognosis was not immediately available.

Police believe distracted driving might have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators have not identified the victims or the driver.

Foutain Hills is about 40 minutes northeast of Phoenix via Loop 202 and AZ-87.

