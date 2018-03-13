Soboro Don

Serving size 4

1 tbsp cooking oil (cottonseed if available)

1 lb chicken (ground)

3 tsp ginger (grated)

2 tbsp sake

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp mirin

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 egg (large, beaten)

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp cooking oil (cottonseed if available)

2-4 servings cooked rice (Japanese short grain)

1/4 cup green onions (cut thinly)

Pickled ginger (red, Kizami shoga) to garnish

Heat a non-stick fry pan to medium heat add chicken and break chicken into small pieces, using

a wooden spoon.

When chicken is half way cooked add sake, sugar, mirin and soy sauce. Continue breaking up the chicken in small pieces.

Add ginger and green onions and cook until there is only a little sauce is left and remove and place in a bowl.

Beat eggs in a small bowl and add sugar, mix well.

Heat a second fry pan with oil over medium heat and pour the egg mixture into the pan. Scramble the egg into tiny pieces. Cook until done and transfer into a bowl.

Now you can assemble your Soboro Don. Place rice in a bowl and top with Soboro chicken, scrambled egg, green onions and red ginger.