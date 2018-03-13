As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, March 13

The 21st Phoenix Lights Anniversary Celebration

This year we are celebrating the 21st anniversary of our historic and still unexplained 3.13.97 AZ mass UFO sightings on Sunday March 18th at 1 pm Scottsdale Harkins Shea Cinema.

After the screening of our critically acclaimed "Phoenix Lights Documentary"

there will be a Q & A hosted by Filmmaker, Steve Lantz

Book signing by author Lynne D. Kitei, M.D.

Presentations by:

Chief Phoenix Lights investigator Jim Dilettoso

Exoconsciousness expert Dr. Rebecca Hardcastle Wright

AZ Navajo Rangers and intriguing Navajo Nation anomalies

The Native American Connection with Zuni Elder Clifford Mahooty

New PHOENIX LIGHTS SONG by the Souljourn Band

For more information on the Phoenix Lights movie visit: https://www.harkins.com/movies/the-phoenix-lights-2018-84245-0

For TICKETS at regular matinee movie prices visit:

https://www.movietickets.com/purchase/partner/ex-har?performance=957857212&theater-id=4537&movie-id=51073&step=initial

To learn more about the Phoenix Lights: http://www.thephoenixlights.net

Scottsdale Harkins Shea 14 Cinema

7354 E. Shea Blvd (Scottsdale Rd. & Shea)

(480) 948-6555

Adopt Epstein

Meet Epstein! He is a 6 or 7-year-old Chihuahua who was rescued by Mangy Mutt Rescue, one year ago, from a house full of 35 dogs. All the dogs from this "hoarders house" have been adopted out except poor Epstein. He's the only one who still needs to find a home!

There's nothing wrong with him, but he is very shy and has trust issues. He needs someone to show him love and teach him how to trust and feel safe. Having lived with so many dogs, Epstein is said to actually be really good around dogs, as he's used to being in a pack. But, because he scares easily, the owners of Mangy Mutt Rescue recommend a home with no children.

Mangy Mutt Rescue is not asking for a foster situation, they are urgently asking for somebody to adopt him immediately and show him the love and attention he deserves. Epstein will come fixed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. He is also house trained and knows how to use a doggie door.

If you are interested in adopting Epstein, call the Mangy Mutt Rescue at 602-373-2884.

To learn more about Epstein visit:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/412051278966861/permalink/751284195043566/

To learn more about Mangy Mutt Rescue visit: http://mangymuttrescue.rescueme.org/

Miracle Mile Deli-Corned Beef & Cabbage Special

At Miracle Mile Deli on 16th Street & Campbell Ave., they celebrate St. Patty's day all week-long! St. Patty's day is the biggest day of the year for this local deli, they go through 3,000 pounds of Corned Beef during the month of March!

From Monday, March 12th through Sunday, March 18th, guests can enjoy the Valley's best Corned Beef & Cabbage special, which features a generous portion of delicious corned beef, steamed quartered cabbage head and bread & butter, for just $12 all week long. They will also have $5 Guinness beers!

You can even celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the office, with Miracle Mile Deli catering on orders over $100 for a nominal delivery fee. Miracle Mile Deli can deliver Corned Beef and Cabbage "Family Style" to the home or office Valley wide. Call today to place an order, (602)-776-0992.

For more information visit: www.miraclemiledeli.com or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/miraclemiledeli.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602)-776-0992

Taco Chelo Brings Mexican Dishes, Art with a Phoenix Twist to Roosevelt Row

Taco Chelo, the newest addition to Roosevelt Row's food and arts scene, will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 9th. The latest endeavor from the team who recently opened Tempe Public Market Café will open at 11 a.m. Friday, March 9, with the lively, colorful restaurant and bar serving up flame-cooked tacos wrapped in hand-pressed tortillas, hearty sides, refreshing tequila and mezcal cocktails and more.

Emphasizing fine Mexican food as well as art, Taco Chelo will combine the talents of Restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, Artist Gennaro Garcia and Chef Suny Santana, who first began honing his craft under the tutelage of his mother as a child on a farm in Monterrey, Mexico.

"Taco Chelo celebrates great food as well as great art, creating an experience unlike anything else

For more information visit: www.TacoChelo.com

Taco Chelo:

501 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 368-5316

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11 am -10 pm

Fri-Sat: 11 am-2 am

Scottsdale Gymnastics -Spring Break Camps

It's the beginning of Spring Break for a lot of Valley kids, so what can they do to burn some energy and stay busy? The folks at Scottsdale Gymnastics are running Spring break camps all week, where you can come for a day or book the entire week. It's perfect if you've procrastinated, or are really bad at planning, because not all camps are full yet. Spring Break camp is still open. There are two specialty parkour camps that are full, but you can sign up for those at a later time. In the meantime, your kid can enjoy tumbling, gymnastics and jumping on trampolines to stay busy while school is not in session.

They feature parkour camps, lil' ninja camps, fitness camps, and princess dance camps as well.

For more information: http://www.scottsdalegymnastics.com/

Scottsdale Gymnastics

9321 N. 94th Street, 85258

Phone: (480)-951-0496

Cookie Dough Shop Hits Phoenix, Pop-Up Offers First Taste of Scoopwell's

Scoopwell's cravable gourmet cookie dough is spooned straight from the mixing bowl (no oven needed) and its shop is opening soon in the Valley. And while the first locations are being finalized, the local creative husband-wife team behind the shop are ready to give the public a first-taste of their nostalgic treats.

Get tickets and get in line for a one-day-only chance to try this trendy treat, popping up inside Tempe Public Market.

Scoopwell's Dough Bar

Pop-up cookie dough tasting experience in Tempe

Tuesday, March 20th, 4PM-8PM

TICKETS: $5 per person, includes one regular-sized scoop with toppings, or four mini scoops with toppings.

Tickets for the tasting experience go on sale 3/13 at 10AM at www.ScoopwellsDoughBar.com.

Tempe Public Market Café

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

(602) 253-2700

Website: www.TempePublicMarket.com

Celebrate St. PAWtrick's Day at Evening to Paws Gala.

An Evening to Paws is Arizona Animal Welfare League's biggest annual fundraiser. All proceeds go to the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, which rescues and rehomes more than 4,000 animals every year.

o This year's gala is themed for St. Patrick's Day green beer and cocktails included!

o Performances by an Irish folk band, a silent and live auction, an online raffle for a trip to Ireland (aawl.org) and Lots-O-Puppy-Kisses.

o The event is on March 17, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Montelucia in Scottsdale. Event and raffle tickets can be purchased at www.aawl.org.

Arizona Animal Welfare League

Evening to Paws St. Pawtrick's Day Celebration

Omni Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Saturday, March 17, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

$250 per person

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

Masters of Illusion comes to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in a brand-new show for the whole family at Bally's Las Vegas.