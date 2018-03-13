PD: Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting hit by car in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Phoenix. 

The incident occurred near the area of Seventh Avenue and Encanto Road

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a driver was traveling southbound on Seventh Avenue when they saw a man on the side of the street.

Police say the man walked into the street and in front of the vehicle.

That's when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital in with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stopped following and was cooperating with officers.

Authorities do not believe impairment is a factor in the crash. 

Encanto Blvd was closed at Seventh Avenue but it since been reopened. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.