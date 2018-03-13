PD: Pedestrian seriously hurt after getting hit by car in Phoenix

A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

The incident occurred near the area of Seventh Avenue and Encanto Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a driver was traveling southbound on Seventh Avenue when they saw a man on the side of the street.

Police say the man walked into the street and in front of the vehicle.

That's when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital in with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stopped following and was cooperating with officers.

Authorities do not believe impairment is a factor in the crash.

Encanto Blvd was closed at Seventh Avenue but it since been reopened.

#Phoenix Traffic problems will start early this morning. One man has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car at 7th Ave and Encanto. Details on how to get around this morning on #GMAZ #azfamily pic.twitter.com/tjeoYQuHXI — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) March 13, 2018

