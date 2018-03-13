Woman hurt following overnight shooting in Phoenix

A woman is in a hospital after she was shot as she was walking to a business early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to Phoenix police, a woman was walking to a Shell gas station near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road when she was shot.

Police say the victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the shooting.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman was not cooperative with officers and didn't provide a suspect name or leads.

