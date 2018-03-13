ASU women ties school record with 5th straight NCAA Tournament berth

Arizona State Women's Basketball Coach Charli Turner Thorne is very proud of her team.

She doesn't have one senior on the team. Their starting point guard, Sabrina Haines, was out for the season early on due to an ACL injury. Still the team has found a way to keep on top.

The squad went on to win 21 games and earned it's fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, which ties the school's current record.

The Sun Devils earned the seventh seed and will face No. 10 Nebraska this Saturday in the first round, at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The last time the Sun Devils played the Cornhuskers was in 2009 when they lost 62-58. This Sun Devils team enters the tournament hungry and excited about the opportunity to play.

If they should beat Nebraska, they'll face the winner of No. 2 seed Texas and No. 15 seed Maine on Monday for the right to the advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

