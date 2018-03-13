After string of burglaries, frustrated Phoenix homeowner puts out a sign for thieves

“I want the thief to drive by again, maybe one last time and say, ‘Wow. We’ve been found out,’” said the frustrated homeowner, who asked not to be identified. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People in one Phoenix neighborhood are getting fed up after a string of burglaries, so one homeowner decided to send a message directly to the crooks.

The homeowner set up a large paper sign in her front yard near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. “Thief – you were filmed!”

“I want the thief to drive by again, maybe one last time and say, ‘Wow. We’ve been found out,’” said the frustrated homeowner, who asked not to be identified.

The woman said the thieves broke into her son’s car early Monday morning, then used the garage door opener to get inside the garage and eventually into the house itself. Along the way, they stole high-end bicycles, clothes, a camera and other belongings, she said.

After the break-in on Ocotillo Road near Lincoln, she reached out to neighbors over email and discovered she wasn’t alone.

The thieves stole paperwork and keys from a car parked at a home across the street, according to that homeowner. Surveillance video from two homes down the street shows two men trying unsuccessfully to open car doors around 4:30 a.m.

Residents say the neighborhood has seen an uptick in property crime over the last few months.

“I'm hoping that they can catch them and we can get this stopped,” said neighbor Jessica Perna.

Perna, whose surveillance camera captured one of the men trying to open her car door early Monday, said her cameras caught someone else casing the vehicle about three weeks ago.

Down the street, Robin Neumann said someone stole her husband's golf clubs from his vehicle while it was parked in their garage -- all while they were at home in the middle of the day.

"It seems like they are kind of targeting this neighborhood," she said.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

