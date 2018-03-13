PD: Driver hit & killed man in Scottsdale

The driver stayed on the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It happened near 68th Street & Osborn Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was hit and killed by a driver in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was hit by a driver in an SUV and died on Monday night in Scottsdale.

It happened on 68th Street and Sixth Street, which is north of Osborn.

Police haven't said what led up to the crash.

The driver stayed on the scene.

No identities have been released.

Police have closed 68th Street between Osborn and Pueblo.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.