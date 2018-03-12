Mesa PD: Officer-involved shooting suspect out of hospital, booked into jail

An officer exchanged gunfire with Lopez, who was eventually hit, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man police said tried to run from police and fired shots at officers in Mesa on Saturday morning is out of the hospital and was taken to jail.

Abel Manuel Lopez, 27, was booked on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, one count of possession of a weapon for prohibited possessor, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement and one count of resisting arrest.

According to police, officers tried to pull Lopez over for expired tags but he didn't stop and sped off.

Officers followed him from the air and his car was found at an apartment complex near University and Mesa drives. Lopez had run into the complex.

The first officer who arrived cornered Lopez in a stairwell, police said. When that officer told Lopez to come out, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, police said. The officer shot his gun and Lopez returned fire, according to police. No one was hit.

The officer then told Lopez to surrender but Lopez leaned from behind the stairwell and pointed his gun at the officer, police said. The officer shot at Lopez again, this time hitting him, police said.

Lopez then threw his gun at the officer because it was jammed and refused to come out of the stairwell, the department said. A police K9 was sent in and he bit Lopez, who was then taken into custody, police said.

Lopez was driven to the hospital.

No officers and no people in the complex were hurt.

The officer who shot Lopez has not been identified.

