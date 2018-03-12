Woman dies after being hit by car near Tempe bus stop

Police said the driver wasn't impaired, remained on scene and cooperated with officers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police thought she would be OK but then she went into cardiac arrest and died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The victim was taken to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A driver lost control of his car and hit a woman, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman has died after being hit by a car while near a bus stop in Tempe on Monday morning.

Police said the driver lost control of his car in the parking lot near Priest Drive and Baseline Road and hit the woman, who was later identified as Penny L. Brown.

He then struck a Circle K sign and some landscaping.

Brown was transported to the hospital. While she was being treated, police said officers were told her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

But then she went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital, police said.

She was 52 years old.

Police said the driver wasn't impaired, remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.