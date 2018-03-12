ADOT: Center section of South Mountain Freeway now under construction

ADOT hopes to have the freeway completed by the end of 2019. (Source: ADOT)

Crews have been constructing the freeway since last summer. (Source: ADOT)

Another section of the South Mountain Freeway is now under construction.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says crews building the South Mountain Freeway are beginning initial work on a 3-mile stretch at the center of the freeway that will pass through the southwestern edge of South Mountain Park.

This center segment is between 51st Avenue and 32nd Lane and will create five multi-use crossings and multiple drainage structures, ADOT said. During this construction, ADOT anticipates there will be recurring traffic restrictions on 51st Avenue, Dusty Lane and Ivanhoe Street.

Crews are already creating right-of-way fencing and on the lookout for trees and cacti in the construction path that they can save. Over the course of the construction, these plants will be moved to a temporary nursery until they’re eventually planted along the freeway, ADOT said.

Beginning this week, crews will assess the condition of rock and soil as well as the depth of groundwater below the freeway alignment. This investigation, a norm for all freeway projects, will allow engineers plan for pavement, bridges, walls and drainage structures, ADOT said.

