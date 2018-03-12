Authorities search for Jesse Wilson's mom while waiting for DNA testing on human remains

Crystal has never been named a suspect in the case. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When Crystal Wilson first reported her adoptive son Jesse Wilson missing in July of 2016, she lived in a home in Buckeye.

But records show she sold that home at the end of February, and Monday neighbors said she had moved out two weeks ago.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The Search For Jesse Wilson]

They also said 10-year-old Jesse and his siblings were often seen wandering on the street during early morning hours.

So we tracked down Crystal's new listed address to a home in Avondale, but when we knocked on the door, nobody answered. We also found an address in Laveen for Crystal's relative where it lists her as living there too, but nobody answered the door there either.

[RELATED: Mother makes tearful appeal for son to come home (July 21, 2017)]

Crystal has never been named a suspect in the case, but police say the investigation is open. They’re waiting on the state crime lab to finish testing the remains, hopeful the results may match what’s already been gathered at the police station.

[RELATED: Authorities waiting for DNA testing to identify human remains found in Buckeye]

“What we’ll do is we’ll take DNA from the remains and hopefully be able to match that to some DNA we already have in evidence,” said Buckeye police chief Larry Hall.

That testing is expected to be done sometime this week.

[RELATED: Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye]

We also reached out to the Buckeye city street sweeper who found the remains, but he wished to stay anonymous while the investigation is active.

[RELATED: 1 year since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson was reported missing]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.