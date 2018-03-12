Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire includes food, live music

Grab your green shirts, hats and shoes because St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and so is the 35th annual Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Third Street and Sheridan. From there, the floats, bag pipers and marching bands will head to the Irish Cultural Center at Margaret T. Hance Park, where the Faire will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Admission for adults is $12, $10 for seniors and military and children 12 and under will get in for free. Free parking is included with the purchase of a Faire ticket.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Faire will feature Irish music, step dancing and Irish crafts and merchandise. Mother Bunch Brewing and Helio Basin Brewing will also be at the Faire for craft beer tasting.

For tickets and more information, you can head to their website.

March 17, #PHX St. Patrick's Day Parade from 10AM-Noon. After parade, enjoy the Faire at the Irish Cultural Center at Hance Park with music, stepdancing, bagpipers, food, crafts & merchandise, children’s area, and more! @PatricksDayPHX @PhoenixParks ??https://t.co/B90TBc3rSy pic.twitter.com/5ik5NnuQgR — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) March 5, 2018

