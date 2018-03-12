Hundreds protest low teacher pay at Phoenix radio station

They said they want to let the GOP-controlled state Legislature and the governor know that the current salaries for teachers are unacceptable and they want pay raises. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Protesters walked up and down the street outside of KTAR. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds hit the street to protest low teacher pay outside of KTAR. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of people angry about low teacher pay wore mostly red while protesting outside of a Phoenix radio station on Monday afternoon.

They lined the sidewalk outside of KTAR near 16th Street and Northern Avenue.

The protesters are there because Gov. Doug Ducey spoke with the radio station.

The demonstrators said they want the governor to know they are "Red for Ed." Arizona ranks near the bottom nationwide when it comes to teacher salaries.

Monday's protest comes days after thousands of Arizona teachers wore red in support of teachers.



Organizers for #WearRedforEd were inspired by West Virginia, whose teachers strike lasted nine days. It resulted in a 5 percent pay increase for them.

Gov. Ducey has said that funding education is a top priority. Back in January, he said he wanted to add $100 million in new K-12 education funding to help restore the school capital funding. He also called for raises in his State of the State address.

But the teacher salary increases he proposed would only be a couple of percentage points during several years.

