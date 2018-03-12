Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitationPosted: Updated:
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
Sheriff: 3-year-old abused by babysitter 'hanging on by a thread'
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >
Human remains found in yard of missing Disney worker
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Daycare owner sentenced for drugging kids so she could tan, work out
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
PD: Man admits to setting ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
New law could terminate mother's right to drug-dependent babies
We met Samantha Grant, a young mom and her two sons. She is proud of their blue eyes, and of being sober after abusing meth during her pregnancy.More >
Fellow inmate of Nikolas Cruz says Parkland shooting suspect was ‘lost in his mind'
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
Police: 2 men dead, 1 detained after Phoenix shooting
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and another in critical condition in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
PHOTOS: Schnepf Farms launching new hotel in Queen Creek
The Cozy Peach is Schnepf Farms' first ever hotel. We got a sneak preview before it opens to the public.More >
Cop tweets pic of Marana bride arrested on suspicion of DUI - while driving to wedding
A Marana bride was arrested while driving to her wedding – allegedly while impaired – Monday morning, and naturally there's a photo.More >
SC woman who gouged out her own eyes believed ‘meth would bring me even closer to God’
A South Carolina woman who gouged out her own green eyes last month in a drug-fueled haze says she “convinced myself that meth would bring me even closer to God.”More >
Tim McGraw collapses onstage during Ireland concert
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Man travels across the country by dog sled for homeless
He is traveling across the country to give homeless a voice, showing them they can achieve great things if they put their minds to itMore >
After string of burglaries, frustrated Phoenix homeowner puts out a sign for thieves
The homeowner set up a large paper sign in her front yard near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. “Thief – you were filmed!”More >
Hundreds protest low teacher pay at Phoenix radio station
The demonstrators said they want the governor to know they are "Red for Ed." Arizona ranks near the bottom nationwide when it comes to teacher salaries.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Human remains found in yard of missing Disney worker
(WESH via CNN)More >
Daycare owner gets 21 years for leaving kids to go tanning
VIDEO: Family talks after fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
A family is speaking out about the hit-and-run crash that left a Valley grandfather dead. They call the crash tragic and preventable.More >
Moment the helicopter crashed
See the moment a helicopter goes down in New York's East River (CNN)More >
VIDEO: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a beloved Phoenix woman, killing her. The crash happened Friday morning on Shea Blvd and Tatum.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom’s worst fears became a reality.More >