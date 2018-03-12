3 On Your Side

Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation

Walk up to David Heim's front door, and you'll clearly see a no soliciting sign.

Still, that didn't stop someone from putting a flyer on his door advertising attorney services.

"I don't believe attorneys go door-to-door looking for business with a flyer," he said.

Heim was suspicious. And the more he looked at the flyer advertising for estate services, the more skeptical he became.

"This is the first side I saw," said Heim.

The flyer is reportedly from the professional office of Barry L. Cox. And with "esquire" following his name, that meant he's an attorney.

The flyer offers all kinds of estate planning and comes with a complimentary consultation. Heim soon noticed that additional services would cost hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on what assistance you need.

“I thought this is kind of odd,” he said.

Heim was suspicious that an attorney would try to drum up business by going door to door. So, he went online to see what he could dig up.

"Barry L. Cox pleads guilty to making a false statement to the IRS," he said.

There were a number of things that popped up on a background report for a Barry L. Cox that mentioned "lawsuits," "liens" and "bankruptcies." 

Troubled by what he found, Heim contacted 3 On Your Side.

"Just thought you'd be the best people to contact about it," he said.

3 On Your Side got involved and found that the P.O. Box listed on the flyer is in nearby Queen Creek and that someone named "Cox" used that exact same Queen Creek P.O. Box along with the same email to sue the Internal Revenue Service last year.

The case, according to court documents, was dismissed.

We also contacted the State Bar of Arizona. They tell 3 On Your Side in an email that, "We have no attorney licensed to practice law in Arizona by the name of "Barry L. Cox."

And according to the American Bar Association, the guy may be preparing documents without giving legal advice, which the bar says is still a violation.

As for Cox, we emailed our findings and he responded by insisting, "A lawyer is not required," and he went on to say that he believes "... it is important to the public to expose the incompetency [sic] of the Bar Association."

He also failed to explain why he's advertising himself as an attorney when he's not in Arizona. Heim goes on to say:

"You really do have to be cautious about what you're getting into here I kind of look at it talk to other people and go with recommendations when you're unsure about this don't always look for the cheapest thing around or the most convenient things that may get stuck on your door could be real trouble."

By the way, you can do a free online search to see if a person is licensed to practice law in Arizona, just click here.

3 On Your Side received a pair of statements from the State Bar of Arizona, they can be read below:

2/26/18

"We have no attorney licensed to practice law in Arizona by the name of Barry L Cox. I also checked the database for Licensed Document Preparers (which is managed by the Arizona Supreme Court). There is no one by that name nor a company called Professional Advisory Services. I also looked for the email address to see if it was associated with another company, and it is not.

Which leaves three possibilities. He is either:

An attorney from another state who is practicing here without a license

He is preparing documents (without giving legal advice) in violation of the court’s rules

He is performing the unauthorized practice of law

Any person who gives legal advice in Arizona must be a licensed attorney. In the vast majority of cases, they must be licensed by the State Bar of Arizona. There are some exceptions such as attorneys who only practice in federal court (such as immigration or bankruptcy) or are working as in-house counsel. Any person giving estate planning advice to individuals must be licensed as an attorney in Arizona.

He calls himself a “Legal Document Writer” which would imply that he’s not giving legal advice. However, to do that he must be licensed with the court. They are also not allowed to give legal advice. They can only prepare documents.

If he is giving legal advice then he is violating the court’s rules for the unauthorized practice of law. Having said that, unlike some states, Arizona has no criminal statute relating to UPL. The State Bar of Arizona has the responsibility to investigate but we only have the ability to request civil sanctions such as a cease and desist. However, if the person is taking money under false pretenses, it could potentially be considered criminal fraud.

Incidentally, any time we see someone who is not an attorney using the “esq” designation after their name we will request that they stop doing so. It’s possible this person has a law degree but is not currently licensed. However, using the “esq” implies they are a legitimate attorney."

3/12/18

"It is not the Bar that has established the rules for giving legal advice. The Arizona Supreme Court has determined that anyone who gives legal advice must be a licensed attorney.

Mr. Cox talks about the attorney’s fiduciary responsibility. It’s important to point out that attorneys must live up to the rules of professional conduct. In addition to the quality of legal representation these rules addresses everything from fees that are “reasonable” to communication with clients. The Bar is responsible for enforcing those standards. Someone operating outside this system would have no such responsibility and no accountability.

Mr. Cox is correct when he says that there is no law requiring a lawyer to write legal documents, only in giving legal advice. However, there is a law that says anyone writing those documents on behalf of a consumer must be a licensed legal document preparer. Mr. Cox has apparently failed to take that step.

Incidentally, you might want to pass along to your viewers that anyone can great a “holographic will” at any time. It’s simply a document that is written by hand detailing the specifics of what the individual would like to have done with their estate or dependents. It must be signed but it doesn’t have to be witnessed. It is covered by ARS 14-2502 and ARS 14-2503. It’s a great way for someone to create a will in the next ten minutes. It may not be the best way of doing it because it won’t cover the variety of contingencies that can crop up, but at least it gets something on paper that is legal. Without that, the court will determine what happens (to) a person’s possessions or dependents should they die without a will. Just remember, it was the greedy State Bar that brought that up!"

3 On Your Side also received a statement as follows from the person calling himself Barry L. Cox.

[PDF: Statement from "Barry L. Cox"]

3 On Your Side

