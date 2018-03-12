Gov. Ducey announces appointments to Arizona Cybersecurity Team

Governor Doug Ducey announced his appointments to the Arizona Cybersecurity Team (ACT) last Wednesday to address cybersecurity statewide and receive recommendations from ACT members.

“The Arizona Cybersecurity Team brings together some of the top experts in Arizona who represent a wide range of backgrounds from the private and public sectors and across all levels of government,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “I am pleased to announce their appointments and I look forward to working with them to find new and innovated ways to build on Arizona’s cyber preparedness.”

Governor Ducey announced members of the ACT include:

One representative from the governor’s office- Tim Roemer, public safety policy advisor for the Office of Governor Doug Ducey.

One representative from the Secretary of State’s Office- Secretary of State Michelle Reagan

One representative from the Attorney General’s Office- Attorney General Mark Brnovich

The Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the State of Arizona- Morgan Reed

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the State of Arizona- Mike Lettman

One representative from the Arizona Department of Public Safety- Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

One representative from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security- Gilbert Orrantia, director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security

One Representative from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs- Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs

One representative of the Arizona Commerce Authority- Sandra Watson, president and CEO

One representative from an Information Sharing and Analysis Organization- Frank Grimmelmann, president and CEO, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

One representative from critical infrastructure (energy, telecommunications, or transportation)- David Boynton, director of Information Security and Compliance, Arizona Public Service

One representative from the office of an Arizona member of Congress- Austin Kennedy, Legislative liaison for the Office of Senator John McCain

Two representatives from the private sector- Linda Medler, director of Cyber of Raytheon Missile Systems Advanced Missile Systems and Dane Mullenix, vice president of Alion Science and Technology

Two members from the Arizona Legislature- Sen. Bob Worsley, R-Mesa, and Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler

Two representatives of federal law-enforcement agencies- Martin Hellmer, supervisory special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Christine Figueroa, protective security advisor for the Department of Homeland Security

Two representatives from local government (at least one rural)- Tina Slankas, deputy director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the City of Phoenix and Kathleen Fernandez, chief information officer for the City of Yuma

Two representatives from universities or colleges- Brian Mueller, president of Grand Canyon University and Shay Stautz, associate vice president for National Policy at Arizona State University and Jon Haass, associate professor and program director and chair of Cyber Intelligence and Security in the College of Security and Intelligence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. (An additional member was added per the governor's authority in the executive order.)

The Office of Governor Doug Ducey said Mike Lettman and Frank Grimmelmann will serve as co-chairs of ACT.

