Walmart says AZ employees earn more than $12 million in cash bonuses

Walmart associates across Arizona– and the country – collectively earned millions in cash bonuses in their March 8 paychecks.

In Arizona alone, employees across the state earned $12.5 million of the $560 million earned in bonuses nationwide, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

More than $160 million in cash bonuses were given based on their stores’ fourth quarter performance and over $400 million came from one-time cash bonuses resulting from a recent change in tax law, according to the company.

Employees were given a one-time cash bonus up to $1,000 and or a fourth quarter bonus based on sales at each store, Walmart said.

Quarterly bonuses are an incentive for Walmart associates based on store sales and customer service. For the fiscal year, Arizona employees made up $25 million of the $625 million in performance-based bonuses, Walmart said.

“Our quarterly bonus program is a way for us to reward the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our associates across the state,” said Paula Ginnett, Walmart vice president and regional manager in Arizona. “We are extremely proud to award more than $12 million in bonuses to our Arizona associates.”

To further support their employees, Walmart said it recently raised the starting pay to $11 an hour and expanded its paid leave policy to give full-time hourly employees with 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. For those employees who are looking to adopt a child, Walmart is also offering a $5,000 credit towards the adoption, the company said.

All of these changes went into effect Feb. 1.

