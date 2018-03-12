DPS: Pickup towing camper flips on I-10 near Sacaton

Tow truck arrived to clear the scene around an hour after the wreck happened. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities say no one was injured when an eastbound pickup truck, along with a camper trailer in tow, rolled over on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety spokesman Trooper Kameron Lee said there were no injuries to the occupants of the truck when the accident happened around noon in the near the Sacaton rest at mile post 182.

There was heavy damage to the vehicles. The trailer broke open at the seams causing debris to scatter along the crash site.

The eastbound lanes quickly backed for miles. Lee, "The backup is our only concern right now."

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is still underway.

