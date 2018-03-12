As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, March 12

Motivational Monday: True Rest Float Spa

Have you ever floated, completely suspended in water so buoyant that you will not sink? True Rest Float spa offers modern day take on floatation therapy in posh rooms, spa like atmosphere. Float in beautiful private tank, suspended in Epson salts. Experience complete relaxation, recovery and health benefits that span the full range: from mental to physical. Let Gilbert Franchise Owner, Dr. Laura Witte tell you about the benefits of floatation therapy.

-benefit of sleeping while floating? According to research, one hour of delta sleep is equivalent to 6 to 8 hours of very deep sleep.

-Circulation can be improved

-aches and pains soothed.

-wind down

-get over jet-lag -- as a deeply relaxing float has much in common with a deep sleep.

-Epsom salts are incredible for your skin

-they are a muscle relaxant; they help draw lactic acid out of the muscles,

-so that speeds up the healing process.

-All your blood vessels and cells open up and your circulation increases,

-bringing new oxygen to the blood.

-some say being in the tank inspires great ideas and creative thinking.

For more information and locations visit: https://www.truerest.com/

Motivational Monday: Oxygen Bar

On this Motivation Monday, could feeling better be as simple as getting an added dose or a "hit" of oxygen? That's what they sell at Oxygen Bars, we head out to True Rest Float Spa and learn the pros and cons of this trend that claims will boost your energy and endurance during exercise.

Proponents of this oxygen "therapy" say:

-it boosts energy levels

-increases your endurance during exercise

-helps you bounce back more quickly from physical exertion

-provides relief from stress and pollution

-increases your concentration

-helps you relax

-eases headaches and hangovers.

The medical community doesn't buy it, though. "There has been no scientific research that this extra shot of pure oxygen has any benefits," says George Boyer, MD, chief of pulmonary and critical care at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

The Canadian Society of Respiratory Therapists has gone so far as to issue a position statement that reads: "As health professionals, we cannot ethically or morally support providing oxygen therapy to those who do not require it."

Healthy individuals take in approximately 21% oxygen from the air they breathe, says Boyer. At that level, blood is almost completely (99%) saturated, meaning there is no need for additional oxygen.

For more information and locations visit: https://www.truerest.com/

Cozy Peach at Schnepf Farms

Schnepf Farms is excited to launch Queen Creek's first "hotel,” The Cozy Peach. Glamping is glamorous camping and there are several different versions. They have chosen Vintage Trailers as their version which is a perfect fit for Schnepf Farms. With eight total trailers, dating from the 1940's to the 1970's, six are already for use.

Each trailer has its own private fenced front yard and patio, flat screen televisions, microwave, plush bedding, robes, private bonfires, BBQ grills to share and amazing views. The trailers will be available to rent beginning March 15th. They will only be available checking in on Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information: www.schnepffarms.com

24610 S. Rittenhouse Road Queen Creek, Arizona 85142

(480) 987-3100

Colorectal Cancer

Colon or colorectal cancer is defined as cancer that starts in the large intestine or the rectum (the end of the colon).

Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps.

The Problem

Colorectal cancer is currently the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

Colon cancer incidence in 2017

o 97,220 new cases of colon cancer

o 43,030 new cases of rectal cancer

Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about

o 1 in 22 (4.49%) for men

o 1 in 24 (4.15%) for women

It's expected to cause about 50,630 deaths during 2018.

The death rate (the number of deaths per 100,000 people per year) from colorectal cancer has been dropping due to better treatment and early detection.

One in three adults still do not get screened for colorectal cancer when they should

Risk Factors

Adults over the age of 50

Family history of the disease

Past endometrial, breast, ovarian, colon or rectal cancer

A history of inflammatory disease of the colon like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

Personal history of colon polyps

African American

Inherited syndromes that increase colon cancer risk

Family history of colon cancer

Cigarette smoking

Heavy alcohol use

History of radiation therapy for cancer

Colon Cancer can affect anyone

Sam Simon "The Simpsons" co-creator died in 2015 after a long and public battle with colon cancer

Katie Kouric lost her husband, Jay, to colorectal cancer in 1998

Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002

Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, underwent surgery for colon cancer in July of 1985

Pope John Paul had surgery to remove colon cancer in 1992

Kareem Abdul Jabbar said "My grandfather died from colorectal cancer, my uncle died from colorectal cancer and my father almost died from colorectal cancer," adding that he himself has the gene.

Screening recommendation

Age 50-75 for general population

Age 45 or earlier if risk factors present (see above)

Options for Screening Tests

Can be collected at home and returned to your doctor's office if positive further evaluation is required

FOBT test (looks for blood in sample)

DNA (looks for cell DNA in sample)

Must be done in a facility and patient needs to prep before hand

Sigmoidoscopy (camera looks at lower part of colon)

Colonoscopy (camera looks at entire colon)

What You Can Do

Get screened when appropriate It's not as bad as you think!

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all

Stop smoking

Exercise most days of the week

Maintain a healthy weight

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-0777,

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Nancy Tengler: Women and Finances

It is Women's History Month, so we'd like to chat about the history of women and why they need to pay extra attention when it comes to investing.

As the author of The Women's Guide to Successful Investing, Nancy Tengler says the key to financial independence is to invest in the stock market, empowering women in their 20's, 30's 40's and beyond on how they should plan their future.

Here are some stats:

· 29 percent of mothers stay-at-home full-time according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

· According to the Center for Work-Life Policy it is estimated that 43 percent of highly qualified working mothers leave the workforce at some point in their career and stay out an average of two years.

40% of women plan to retire after 65 and 13% say they will never retire at all

· 50% of women plan to work in retirement11% full-time and 39% part-time

Here is advice based on your age:

· In your 20's get in the habit of saving as you will get tax breaks by contributing to a retirement plan. Put the max in your 401K, so your employer will match. If they do not have a 401K open an IRA or a Roth IRA.

· In your 30's if your making more, start investing more. If you are maxed out in your 401K contributions, start investing in stocks if you have not already. Pick stocks that are good companies and will likely pay dividends.

· In your 40’s, you should be pretty settled in your career or possibly heading back to the workforce. Stay on course and continue to contribute to your retirement plan. Whether you are at home or working outside the home, stocks are still a great option as well

· Individuals who are age 50 or over at the end of the calendar year can make annual catch-up contributions. According to IRS.gov. "Catch-up contributions up to $6,000 in 2015 - 2018 may be permitted by these plans."

For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/

Arizona Bank & Trust

2036 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 381-2090

Website: https://www.arizbank.com/

St. Patrick's Day Drinks

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 139 million people plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year. And while Guinness is a quintessential Irish beverage, there are many other options that will help get revelers in the spirit.

Recipe 1: Irish Blonde

Ingredients:

2 oz. Powers Irish Whiskey

¾ oz. Orange Curacao

¼ Dry Sack Sherry

1 dash Orange Bitters

Orange Peel

Add contents to mixing glass with ice. Stir well and strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel over the cocktail.

Recipe 2: IPA Fizz

Ingredients:

2 parts Jameson Caskmates

1 part Creme de Banana

4 parts IPA

Small grapefruit wedge

Combine ingredients in highball over ice and stir gently. Squeeze a wedge of pink grapefruit over at the end. Leave room at the top for fizz (IPA).

Find your nearest BevMo! at www.BevMo.com

