Beyonce and Jay-Z coming to Glendale for 'On the Run 2' tour

Mega superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced they are going on tour together again which includes a stop in the Valley.

The Hip-Hop power couple released dates for their upcoming joint tour called "On the Run 2."

Beyonce and Jay-Z will be performing at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 19.

The tour will first kick off in the United Kingdom in June before coming to North America in July.

Other North American stops include Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

The international tour will have 15 stops across the UK and Europe and 21 stops in North America.

Their joint tour is a sequel to their successful six-week stadium tour in 2014.

For complete tour and ticket information visit livenation.com, beyonce.com and rocnation.com.

Presale tickets begin on Mar. 14 at 9 a.m. local time. While tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Mar. 19 at LiveNation.com and on the University of Phoenix Stadium's box office.

