St. Patrick's Day cocktail recipes sure to spice up your party

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 139 million people plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year. And while Guinness is a quintessential Irish beverage, there are many other options that will help get revelers in the spirit.

Try these two cocktail recipes from BevMo! at your St. Patrick's Day party this Saturday.

Irish Blonde

Ingredients:

Two ounces of Powers Irish Whiskey

3/4 ounce of Orange Curacao

1/4 ounce of Dry Sack Sherry

One dash of orange bitters

Orange peel

Add contents to mixing glass with ice. Stir well and strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel over the cocktail.

IPA Fizz

Ingredients:

Two parts Jameson Caskmates

One part Creme de Banana

Four parts IPA

Small grapefruit wedge

Combine ingredients in a highball over ice and stir gently. Squeeze a wedge of pink grapefruit over at the end. Leave room at the top for fizz (IPA).

For more information on BevMo!, visit http://www.bevmo.com/.

