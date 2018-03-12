PHOTOS: Schnepf Farms launching new hotel in Queen Creek

The weather is perfect this time of the year and a lot of people are going to be taking advantage. Some may be doing that by going camping.

But if traditional camping isn't your thing, how about glamping?

The Cozy Peach is Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, which is opening on Mar. 15.

[SLIDESHOW: Schnepf Farms launching 'The Cozy Peach' in Queen Creek]

The Cozy Peach is eight different vintage airstreams that have been completely renovated over the last year and a half and are ready for guests who want a comfortable place to get away, according to Schnepf Farms.

"We started with one, and had so much fun creating a unique living space, that I continued looking for more," says Carrie Schnepf.

"This is a perfect way for people to try out the Airstream lifestyle before they decide to actually buy one," says Schnepf.

Each trailer will have its own private fenced front yard and patio, flat screen televisions, microwave, plush bedding, robes, private bonfires, barbecue grills to share and amazing views.

The trailers will be available to rent starting on March 15. They will only be available checking in on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Schnepf Farms said that the trailers will also have "trailer service," where the farm will deliver fresh breakfast or lunch right to your glamper.

For more information, visit Schnepffarms.com.

