Southwest flight from Phoenix diverts to Albuquerque due to smoke in cabin

A Sunday evening flight to Dallas took a dangerous turn for some Southwest Airline passengers.

Southwest Airlines flight 3562, which took off from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was forced to land at Albuquerque International Sunport after a flight crew noted an unusual smell in the cabin, according to a Southwest official.

The flight was headed to Dallas Love Field when the incident happened.

Emergency vehicles were on the runway to tend to the plane and the passengers.

According to the Albuquerque Fire Department, two people were taken to nearby hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Southwest officials say that about 140 passengers were aboard the flight and five people were treated on scene by medical personnel.

"Our people in Albuquerque worked to get customers onboard another aircraft to continue their journey to Dallas," officials said in a statement.

A Dallas police officer who was on the flight praised Southwest attendants following the incident on Twitter.

Southwest officials added that the diverted aircraft will remain in Albuquerque until their mechanics inspect and clear its return to service.

You can read Southwest Airlines' full statement below:

Flight 3562 traveling last evening from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Dallas Love Field diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport after our Crew noted an unusual smell the cabin. The Captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan. After safely landing, 140 passengers evacuated the aircraft on a clear taxiway. Initial reports indicate five Customers requested an assessment by medical personnel. Our People in Albuquerque worked to get Customers onboard another aircraft to continue their journey to Dallas. The diverted aircraft will remain in Albuquerque until our Mechanics inspect and clear its return to service.

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. @SouthwestAir flight attendants did a great job! — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) March 12, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.