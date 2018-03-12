PD: Man dies after being shot outside of Phoenix home

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead Monday.

According to police, a man was shot outside of a home near the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Right now, Phoenix police said that none of the residents are being cooperative with their officers.

They have no suspect description at this time.

