As Seen on GMAZ: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Posted: Updated:
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com 

CULT Coffee Roaster

2030 W. Quail Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85027

623-434-0939

www.cultcoffeeroaster.com

Instagram account: CULT Coffee Roasters

Number of Instagram followers: 

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/Cult-Coffee-Roaster

Rosanne Coloccia

Preferred Travel Services

www.preferredtravelservices.com

www.facebook.com/rosaysgo/

602-603-9300

Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture 

scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com/

(480) 427-0373 

Thirsty Lion Tempe Marketplace 

2000 E. Rio Salado, 480-968-2920 

https://www.facebook.com/Thirstyliontempe/ 

http://www.thirstyliongastropub.com/thirsty-lion-tempe-az 

Thirsty Lion Tempe Marketplace – Childhood Cancer Awareness Head Shaving Event and Fundraiser 

1pm – 4pm 

 Shave your head, donate money, live music and bagpipes and Irish themed menu and cocktails. 

4th Trimester Arizona,

8400 S Kyrene Rd Suite 126, Tempe AZ 85284, 480-269-1639, www.4thtrimesteraz.org

Event Info: Inaugural 4th Trimester Arizona Conference

Saturday, March 10, 2018 9:00AM-4:00PM 

IDEA Museum

150 W Pepper Place

Mesa, AZ 85201

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.