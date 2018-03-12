Police: 2 men dead, 1 detained after Phoenix shooting

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in Phoenix early Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Santa Fe Springs Apartments near 19th and Glendale avenues for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located two males down in the parking lot. Police say the victims were ages 26 and 52.

One of the males was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The other male was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said weapons were recovered near both men.

Police say that a third man was located in the area and was detained for questioning.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle leave the scene but no description was made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

