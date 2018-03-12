Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Demario Richard

He ran into the Arizona State record books and into the fans' hearts. Now, he sits down for the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series.

In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Demario Richard, one of the most productive running backs in school history. We cover his showing at the NFL Combine, his work in preparing for the NFL Draft, the ups and downs of his senior season, his legacy, and much more.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

