Friend remembers woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Phoenix woman, killing her on Friday morning.

The crash happened near Tatum and Shea boulevards at 7:45 a.m.

Those close to the victim, Denise-Marye Sileci-Caruso, said she had a rock-and-roll heart.

"She was Bruce Springsteen's right-hand girl," said Barbara Johnson from La Camarilla Racquet, Fitness & Swim Club.

She said Sileci-Caruso worked there for more than 25 years.

"Her [sic] and her husband loved New York. They moved out here and she wanted to find a second home so she came here, did memberships for me, and then she did everything. She was everything's right-hand girl," said Johnson.

Johnson said Sileci-Caruso would take the bus to work and get off at Tatum and Shea. But she wasn't there at 7 a.m. like usual on Friday.

"The guys at the desk say Denis hasn't showed up. I said usually they'll send me an email if she got sick. They said, 'You know, there was an accident on Shea,' and we're like, 'Oh no,'" said Johnson.

According to police, witnesses say Sileci-Caruso was in some sort of collision with a vehicle and ran away, down Shea Boulevard. They say she was acting erratic and running in and out of traffic.

Then moments later, she was hit by a driver in a silver, four-door Ford F-150. The suspect then kept going west on Shea, police said.

"I don't see her jumping off the sidewalk unless something really really scared her," said Johnson.

Johnson said now everyone at the health club is in mourning.

"We sent an email blast to our members. Everyone is walking around like they're numb," said Johnson.

Police want anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash to call the police.

"Bring that person to justice, put some closure on it," said Johnson.

People can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

