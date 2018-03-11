Bernie Sanders hosts rally in Phoenix for Gallego, Grijalva

Former presidential candidate and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders made a stop in Phoenix on Sunday to host a rally for Arizona congressmen Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva.

Police say five pro-Trump supporters were escorted out for being disruptive. They were given warnings, but not arrested.

The rally started at noon at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

"Right now, we're in an unprecedented moment in American history we have a president whose views I strongly disagree with," Sanders said.

Sanders talked about his goal to provide federally-funded health insurance for everyone.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.