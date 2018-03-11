PD: Suspect steals jewelry twice from same Phoenix store

Police said the suspect ran out of the store both times with gold chains in his hands. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man they say stole jewelry at two different times from the same store at Desert Sky Mall.

On Oct. 4, the man went inside the Arizona Diamond Center and pretended to be a customer and asked to see gold chains, police said. Once he had them in his hand, he ran out of the store, according to police.

Then on Dec. 19, police claim the same suspect reached inside the jewelry case after asking to see gold chains, grabbed four of them and ran from the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-11, 220 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, facial hair and a bald spot on the top of his head. He might have been wearing a wig during one of the crimes, police said.

Detectives also think the man may have driven to and from the mall in a faded green Dodge Neon.

