Mesa chosen to hold EdgeCore's first North American data center

EdgeCore, a leading open-networking company, broke ground in Mesa last week after choosing the city to hold its first North American data center campus.

The campus will start out a 180,000-square-foot building and will eventually expand to seven buildings totaling more than 1.25 million square feet in its final phase.

“We’re focused on making sure Arizona remains the ideal place for technology companies to succeed over the long-term, and this impressive project shows we’re achieving that mission. I thank EdgeCore for their commitment to our state,” Gov. Doug Ducey said.

EdgeCore’s Mesa Data Center Campus will be part of the city’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor, which also holds an Apple global command center and a Niagara Bottling production facility.

“EdgeCore has chosen a prime location for their new data center campus.” Mayor John Giles said. “Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor has the infrastructure technology companies need to get up and running fast. Congratulations EdgeCore, we wish you the best of success.”

The campus will include an on-site substation that will provide the power needed to support 225 megawatts of critical load to meet customer needs.

“The City of Mesa met or exceeded all aspects of our demanding site-selection criteria,” EdgeCore CEO and chairman Tom Ray said. “The Elliot Road Technology Corridor provides infrastructure including redundant power capacity and robust fiber networks, to support high-growth, high-technology business such as EdgeCore’s. Importantly, from the mayor’s office and City Council through the Departments of Planning and Engineering, the City has been a true partner in supporting EdgeCore’s investment, and as such building value for the City’s residents.”

EdgeCore is investing more than $150 million into its first data campus and another $300 million will be coming from the company’s customers. Once the campus’ seven buildings are complete, it’s expected that the combined investment in the campus will be more than $2 billion.

The first building at the campus is expected to open in late 2018.

