Marine training event held in Phoenix area

If you saw helicopters overnight Saturday, they were part of a marine training exercise happening right here in the Valley.

A marine unit from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego, has been training this past week in Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa.

Roughly 100 marines are in town doing urban training before they deploy overseas this summer. They say they need to be ready to tackle anything from humanitarian aid to evacuating an embassy.

This training is normally done over at 29 Palms in California, but doing it here in Phoenix gave the team a chance to train in an area they're not familiar with.

