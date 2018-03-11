Dog dies in house fire in south Phoenix

Firefighters couldn't save a dog that died in a house fire in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family dog didn't make it out alive when a fire started at a home in south Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.

Fire crews were called out to the home near Southern Avenue and Central Avenue.

When they arrived, they said the flames were in the living room and the attic.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out OK. However, one of the two dogs died in the house, the fire department said.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.