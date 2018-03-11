Chandler program offers high school students free prom attire

With prom season approaching, the East Valley Women’s League is holding their annual Cinderella Affair where high school juniors and seniors can get new and gently-used prom dresses, shoes and accessories for free.

With a valid school I.D., high schoolers looking to save money on prom this year can participate on Saturdays March 31 and April 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 411 N. McKemy Ave. in Chandler.

The annual Cinderella Affair is the country’s largest free prom dress giveaway with more than 5,000 dresses to choose from. Last year, close to 1,500 dresses were given away and since the program’s conception in 2002, more than 12,000 dresses have been handed out.

“Prom time is special and we want as many girls to look and feel as special as they can possibly be,” Chief Fairy Godmother Traci Estenson said.

When attendees arrive, they have the chance to try on five dresses with the assistance and guidance of volunteers. Once the final dress has been chosen, girls will then get to choose the perfect pair of shoes and accessories to complete their look. No exchanges can be made once the final dress has been chosen.

Volunteer seamstresses will also be on site to make minor alterations and repairs to the dresses chosen. If needed, the program will provide a dry-cleaning voucher.

For more information about The Cinderella Affair, you can head to their website.

