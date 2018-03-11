ASU gets into Big Dance for first time in 4 years; UofA gets No. 4 seed

ASU and UofA are both in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: AP)

For the first time in four years, Arizona State is going dancing.

The Sun Devils received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. They will go to Dayton and play Syracuse at 6:10 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. The winner of that game will be the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region and play No. 6-seed TCU on Friday.

[RELATED: Hurley and ASU hoping luck changes in Las Vegas]

The squad had been considered a bubble team since it had a total of 11 loses on the season, nine of them to non-tournament teams. However, it appears the committee overlooked that due to ASU's strong start to the season, including wins over Xavier and Kansas.

ASU was also one-and-done in the Pac-12 Tournament, getting crushed by Colorado on Wednesday.

[READ MORE: ASU drops Pac-12 Tournament opener to Colorado]

This was the first time Arizona State was selected for the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

[RELATED: Hurley defends ASU NCAA Tournament resume: 'I know what we've accomplished']

Arizona was already a lock since it won the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats were seeded No. 4 in the South Region and will play Buffalo on Thursday. Their road to the Final Four looks to be a tough one. If they beat Buffalo, they would face No. 5 Kentucky and No. 1 overall Virginia.

The other Pac-12 team to get in was UCLA.

[MORE: College sports stories]

Surprisingly, USC didn't get chosen.

The matchup is set!



Wednesday // 6:10 PT // TruTV pic.twitter.com/Zog0EobHGd — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 11, 2018

UofA-Buffalo Thursday in Boise. The Cats are a 4-Seed but Kentucky looms in round two. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 11, 2018

And there it is. ASU plays Syracuse in Dayton at 6:10 Phoenix time Wednesday on TruTV. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 11, 2018

TOURNEY TIME! Both Arizona State and Arizona are heading to the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/aymFCa3b77 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) March 11, 2018

OMG they got in!! — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 11, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.