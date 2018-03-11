MCSO: Phoenix man arrested after over 1,200 child pornography files found on laptop

A man with a history of allegations against him involving young boys has been booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Cyber Crimes Unit said they started the online investigation against Stanley Swiacki on Jan. 22 for the potential sexual exploitation of minors. After using several investigative techniques, detectives obtained information of the downloading and sharing of 556 files of child pornography over the internet, MCSO said.

On Mar. 5 at 6:30 a.m., MCSO detectives completed a search warrant at Swiacki’s home in Phoenix.

During the initial search at Swiacki’s residence, MCSO forensic technicians said they found more than 1,200 pictures and videos of child abusive material on his laptop hard drive. Most of these involved very young boys conducting sexual acts with adult men and many of these files had been downloaded and shared from as far back as 2013.

Ten of the videos will be taken to ChildHelp for a pediatrician to conduct a sexual maturity rating to estimate the victims’ ages involved in this investigation.

MCSO said Swiacki’s history of allegations against him include two incidents, one in Chino Valley in 2011 and one in Yavapai County in 2010. In the 2010 incident, Swiacki was doing air conditioning repair work when he touched a 13-year-old boy on the leg and said sexually inappropriate things, deputies said. In 2011, he was arrested after laying on an 8-year-old boy in a playground slide and touching him inappropriately by touching him, MCSO said. Once the mother caught him, he fled the scene and was later found and charged with aggravated assault on a child under 15.

The current investigation against him is ongoing to identify any additional victims, MCSO said.

