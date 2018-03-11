Nevada man arrested in Arizona with 5 assault rifles in car

Arizona authorities have arrested a Nevada man who was found with five AK-47 assault rifles in his rented vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper reported discovering the weapons after stopping a sedan for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Marana.

The trooper was participating in a Department of Homeland Security program that grants funds to other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen border security.

DPS officials say the 24-year-old Nevada man also had a small amount of cocaine in his wallet.

The man's name wasn't immediately available Sunday.

He was arrested for trafficking of weapons and authorities say the rifles were seized and the case turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.