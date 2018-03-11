Phoenix residents show off their homes at the Windor Square Home and Garden show

The Windsor Square Home and Garden show took place on Sunday. The neighborhood is made up of 350 homes all in central Phoenix near Camelback Road and Central Avenue. The show today featured 11 homes, including Maggie and Bjorn Olson's 1200 square foot home.

"We are local, grew up in Arcadia and we wanted to find a community that was sort of similar and we landed here and it's fantastic," Maggie said.

Maggie and her husband Bjorn have lived here since 2010. They have made this 1200 square foot place their own.

"Every square inch of the house has been touched by Bjorn and I," Maggie said.

Those attending the home show today got to see a glimpse of the house.

"I just want people to take away to put your personality in your house when you decorate it because that's what makes it loved," said Maggie.

The Olsons have recently remodeled their backyard. The artwork, brickwork and even the planters were all handmade by Bjorn and his father.

Today they are proud to be part of this welcoming event.

"It's not only important to me; it's important to all neighbors that live in the neighborhood. The kind of effort it takes to put on a tour like this but then what we've gotten back from hosting the tour is absolutely incredible," Maggie said.

