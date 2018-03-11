Famous freeway dogs up for adoption in Phoenix

The famous pair of pups who pranced down the I-17 a couple weeks ago are now up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

[READ MORE: Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway]

Jose Santiago with MCACC said the dogs would be in their care until an owner came to claim them, but no owner came forward.

After the two were given a clean bill of health, they were put up for adoption on March 10.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

MCACC is willing to adopt out the dogs separately, but would prefer to keep them together as they seem to be bonded besties.

Each dog is available for adoption at MCACC for a $150 fee per dog. The fee includes the adoption, licensing and healthcare.

The dogs are at MCACC's Phoenix location at 2500 S. 27th Avenue.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.