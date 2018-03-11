PD: 1 man injured in Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that wounded one man Sunday morning near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix police, the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. Pfohl said the victim told officers he did not know the man who shot him.

Officers on scene said the suspect was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene in a grey car.

