Families: Hantavirus strikes 2 Farmington-area residents

Families: Hantavirus strikes 2 Farmington-area residentsPosted: Updated:
Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye
The mystery remains whose human bones were found in a rural field in Buckeye on Thursday. But DNA testing is already underway to make an identification soon.More >
Maricopa Mugs: March Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Truck ends up submerged in Saguaro Lake; sheriff's divers fish it out
Divers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had to be called in to recover the truck near the lake's boat ramp.More >
Impairment suspected in crash that injured 3 adults, 3 children
Impairment is suspected in a serious crash Saturday that left three adults and three children injured.More >
Former juvenile facility counselor charged with sexual misconduct
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
VIDEO: Reporter Kristen Hampton runs her own scam on scam caller
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >
Man offers to give away engagement ring for free
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Man hit, killed while riding bike in Phoenix
A man was hit and killed while riding his bike in Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Reporter Kristen Hampton runs her own scam on scam caller
MUST SEE: 'Hangry' giraffe steals the show as Kansas City zookeepers attempt to feed her baby
Zookeepers try to feed baby giraffe, Dixie, romaine lettuce at the Kansas City Zoo. However, Dixie's "hangry" mother swoops in and grabs the lettuce before she can eat it.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom’s worst fears became a reality.More >
DIRTY DINING: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
If you plan on going out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
VIDEO: Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye
The mystery remains whose human bones were found in a rural field in Buckeye a few days ago. But DNA testing is already underway to make an identification soon. [STORY]More >
Showers will wrap up Sunday with sunshine returning Monday
For Phoenix, look for a high of 76 Sunday with morning sprinkles and some afternoon sunshine.More >
