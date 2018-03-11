$1 million bond for Cave Creek woman accused of trying to poison spouse

66-year-old Connie Eskelson, accused of poisoning her husband. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A $1 million cash bond has been set for a Cave Creek woman accused of attempted murder for allegedly using anti-freeze to poison her husband last year.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 66-year-old Connie Eskelson claimed she found her husband unconscious at their home on Aug. 21.

[READ MORE: Cave Creek woman accused of trying to poison her husband with anti-freeze]

He was transported to the hospital and tests revealed a potential lethal dose of ethylene glycol, an active ingredient in anti-freeze, in his system.

Authorities say the man has fully recovered.

Sheriff's detectives say they tracked down several purchases made by Eskelson for lab grade ethylene glycol.

They believe she tainted her husband's drinks daily until he became ill.

[COURT VIDEO: Husband speaks out about wife who's accused of trying to poison him]

Eskelson was arrested after being indicted by a county grand jury on Wednesday.

She didn't have a lawyer at her initial court appearance Friday.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.