77-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Scene near 43rd Avenue and Maryland where Ignacio Duarte-Rodriguez, 77, was struck and killed by a car when crossing the street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old man Friday night.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the man, identified as Ignacio Duarte-Rodriguez, was crossing north 43rd Avenue near Maryland Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he was struck by a car traveling northbound.

Pfohl said the driver of the car failed to stop and continued north.

Duarte-Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Pfohl said he was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

The car is described as a small sedan, possibly a 2006-2008 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

