Showers Sunday, sunshine returns Monday

Light showers in the Valley will wrap up this morning as a weak disturbance tracks through the state.

Several Valley locations are looking at rainfall totals below .05 inches, but the official reporting station at Phoenix Sky Harbor only received a trace amount as of 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain for central and northern Arizona will persist throughout the day Sunday, with totals ranging from a tenth to three-quarters of an inch before all is said and done. Snow levels are high, with some accumulation above 8000 feet. Expect slick roads here.

Back in the Valley, clouds will hang on to area for most of the day, but peaks of sunshine are expected to help warm daytime highs back to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

High pressure builds back into the region Monday through Wednesday. This will allow skies to clear and daytime highs to rise to the 80s in Metro Phoenix.

Another colder and wetter storm system from the Pacific is expected to impact Arizona Thursday through Saturday. The bulk of rain seen in the Valley will likely happen Friday, with rainfall totals ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. Snow levels may also drop to about 5000 feet. Expect winter driving conditions during this period.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 76 Sunday with morning sprinkles and some afternoon sunshine. Monday will include a high of 81 under mostly sunny skies. The mid 80s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then dropping to the 70s Thursday and Friday, with the 60s next Saturday. Rain chances range from 20 percent Thursday evening to 50 percent Friday and 40 percent Saturday.

