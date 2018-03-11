1 killed, 1 injured after car hits tree in Phoenix

One man was killed and one was injured after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old male struck a raised curb, over-corrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to strike a tree near 35th Street and University Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD said there were three men in the car at the time of the crash.

The rear passenger, a 27-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene. The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Pfohl said.

The driver was not injured. He remained on scene and spoke with police. Pfohl said the driver was released pending results of the investigation.

