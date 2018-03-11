MCSO: Person thrown from car, into canal following Avondale crash

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a person was thrown from a car and into a canal following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to MCSO, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. near the area of Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road. The vehicles involved in the crash were a Ford Mustang and an Infiniti.

MCSO officials say when the two vehicles collided, the driver of the Infiniti was ejected and the vehicle still occupied by a front passenger, ended up in a nearby canal.

Both occupants of the infinity were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MCSO.

The driver is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the Mustang fled the area following the crash but returned to the scene as search efforts began, according to MCSO.

Both people were also transported for injuries.

MCSO officials say that alcohol and speed are likely factors in this collision. Both drivers are over the age of 18 but under the age of 21, MCSO said.

At this time, Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road will be shut down for several hours. MCSO is urging drivers to avoid the area.

