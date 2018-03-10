24th annual Celebrity Fight Night brings out the starsPosted: Updated:
Maricopa Mugs: March Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.
Truck ends up submerged in Saguaro Lake; sheriff's divers fish it out
Divers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had to be called in to recover the truck near the lake's boat ramp.
VIDEO: Reporter Kristen Hampton runs her own scam on scam caller
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he'd been had. And this wasn't the first time...
Impairment suspected in crash that injured 3 adults, 3 children
Impairment is suspected in a serious crash Saturday that left three adults and three children injured.
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.
Man offers to give away engagement ring for free
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye
The mystery remains whose human bones were found in a rural field in Buckeye on Thursday. But DNA testing is already underway to make an identification soon.
Police: Welfare check leads to homicide investigation in Mesa
Mesa police are investigating a homicide after a man with obvious trauma was found Friday night.
Family says they bought cereal box with 1997 expiration date
A Colorado family says they'll never forget to check the expiration date again after eating cereal they believe to be decades-old.
Man hit, killed while riding bike in Phoenix
A man was hit and killed while riding his bike in Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to Phoenix police.
24th annual Celebrity Fight Night brings out the stars
Dozens of celebrities walked the red carpet for the 24th annual Celebrity Fight Night in north Phoenix to raise money for charity.
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5.
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.
Tempe company in running to build border wall as President Trump tours prototypes
A Tempe company is one step closer to building President Trump's border wall.
Reporter Kristen Hampton runs her own scam on scam caller
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom's worst fears became a reality.
Forecast shows clearing skies and warmer weather
It's been a damp and dreary day, but things will clear up and get warmer into next week. Mallory Moore has the forecast.
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.
VIDEO: Stars come out for Celebrity Fight Night
Dozens of Hollywood stars walked the red carpet for the 24th annual Celebrity Fight Night in north Phoenix to raise money for charity.
