24th annual Celebrity Fight Night brings out the stars

Dozens of Hollywood stars walked the red carpet for the 24th annual Celebrity Fight Night in north Phoenix to raise money for charity.

The event raises money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, the Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders Program, and other charities.

Country superstar Reba McEntire hosted the star-studded event and rock music icon Steven Tyler headlined the event at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa.

"We are ecstatic to have such an influential artist like Steven Tyler," said Jimmy Walker, Celebrity Fight Night's founder. "It is celebrities and friends like him who allow us to help so many local charities with the valued support of our donors."

American Idol judge Randy Jackson made an appearance at tonight's event. Luckily the red carpet walk was inside and not outside the hotel.

"It’s just a good night. It’s just a good night of fun… in the rainy Arizona. I can’t believe it’s raining here," said Jackson.

America's Got Talent singer, 10-year-old Angelica Hale, surprised everyone by belting out a few verses of "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys before her on stage performance.

Hale was extremely sick a few years ago.

"I know what it’s like to be sick and be in the hospital and all that nasty stuff so I really want to help," said Hale.

Actor Billy Crystal does too.

"The Alis have been great friends of ours for 40-something years and it’s sad that he’s not here anymore but his spirit lives on and makes us harder to find a cure for what ails so many people in this country," said Crystal.

