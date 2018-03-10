PD: Suspect robbed Circle K in west Phoenix

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Circle K in west Phoenix.

On Feb. 18, around 4:41 a.m., the suspect entered a Circle K near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, and pointed a handgun at a clerk as he demanded money. The suspect then fled the store on foot heading westbound, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion. He is 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He had a lean muscular build and was wearing a red Phoenix College sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants, according to Silent Witness.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

