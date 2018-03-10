Improvement project for Flagstaff interchange gets underway

Northern Arizona's only junction of two interstate highways is getting a makeover.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it's starting a months-long project to improve the interchange of Interstates 40 and 17 in Flagstaff.

ADOT says the work will include replacing the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard immediately west of I-17 as well as the westbound bridge deck over I-17. The eastbound I-40 bridge over I-17 will get a new concrete surface.

Preliminary work will take place over the next several weeks and then construction will occur seven days a week during both night and day.

Traffic restrictions will include closures of Beulah Boulevard and of ramps between the two interstates.

ADOT says most of the work should be done by the end of the year.

